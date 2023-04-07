Skip to Content
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:38 AM

Easter weekend forecast

High pressure eases out and we see warmer conditions ahead of another front which lays some showers into central Idaho and the mountains. There's a slight chance of overnight showers in the valley ahead of Easter festivities on Saturday. We've got even warmer conditions with clouds and sun and highs in the mid to upper 50's. Partly sunny today and mid 40's to 50 from Jackson to Idaho Falls and 50 in Salmon. Winds 5-15mph, Lows in the 20's.

Saturday: slight shower chance in the mountains and clouds/sun mid 50's.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny and upper 50's to low 60's.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

