Brighter warmer and windy at times

Wind Advisory for upper central mountains into Blaine, Custer, and Lemhi counties through tomorrow. 15-3mph gusts can be expected even in the valley. Some clouds and sun and more sun later today with highs jumping into the mid 60's for Blackfoot and closer to 70 in Pocatello. This bump in temps takes us above season averages of 57 for this time of year. However, a front will bring more wind and chance of mountian showers/snow late Tuesday and Wednesday and valley highs drop (again) and make things colder.

