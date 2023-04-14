Isolated leftover snow showers for Friday before a sunny weekend

TODAY: Isolated snow showers will be across the region today for both the valleys and mountains particularly in the afternoon with only stray snow showers expected in the morning. Snow showers should then clear up tonight. Winds will be slightly breezy today between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures are expected to be in the 30's for the mountains and 40's for the valleys.



TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies await us for Saturday with no chances for any rain and snow. Patchy fog is possible in the morning hours. Winds will be mostly calm between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will increase into the 40's and lower 50's.



LONG TERM: Sunshine and dry conditions continue for Sunday and most of the day Monday. Our next major system brings us scattered rain and snow showers starting on Monday night continuing into Tuesday. Leftover isolated showers continue for Wednesday and the rest of the work week potentially. Winds will be breezy for Sunday and Tuesday between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures increase into the 50's and lower 60's for Sunday and Monday before decreasing back into the 40's for Tuesday. High's then slightly rebound back into the 50's for the rest of the week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY for portions of Madison County near Rexburg, portions of Franklin County near Preston, portions of Bonneville and Jefferson Counties jusst north of Idaho Falls and just south of Roberts.