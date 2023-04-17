Mountain snow showers this afternoon with warm valley temps

TODAY: After a fairly dry, cloudy morning, we should see snow showers start to form in our local mountains across central ID and western WY for the afternoon and evening hours. There is a slim 10-20% chance for everyone else to see one or two of these showers today. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-25 mph ramping up especially into the afternoon. High temperatures get into the 50's and low 60's.



TOMORROW: Scattered mountain snow showers and isolated rounds of valley rain showers will be with us for most of Tuesday. Mountain tops look to pick up an inch or two of snow from this system with little to no accumulation everywhere else. Winds will be very breezy up to 25-40 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 60 mph possible. High temperatures decrease down into the 40's.



LONG TERM: Leftover, isolated rounds of mountain snow showers carry on for the rest of the week up until Friday with the valleys having a few stray showers each day. Conditions finally dry up fully into next weekend. Winds remain slightly breezy for Wednesday and Thursday before becoming calm for Friday and next weekend. High temperatures stay in the 40's for the entire work week before increasing into the 50's for Saturday and Sunday.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin County.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY for Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.