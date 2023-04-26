Windy Thursday with isolated mixed showers for western WY

TONIGHT: Dry, partly cloudy conditions will be with us all night long. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Isolated mixed showers will be across western WY throughout Thursday. We will have a slim chance for a few rain showers to get into eastern ID with the Magic Valley and central ID staying dry with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be breezy between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures get into the 60's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will be back for everyone on Friday and persist into this weekend. We have slight chances for some isolated rain showers coming back next week and we don't see major scattered showers coming back into the foreseeable future. Winds look to calm down for Friday and this weekend before getting slightly breezy next week. High temperatures drop by just a few degrees into the lower 60's for Friday before increasing into the 70's for the weekend. High's look to remain in the 70's heading into next week too.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY for Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, and the Lost River Valley.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THURSDAY for Franklin County.



FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.