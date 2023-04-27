Calm sunshine for Friday and this weekend

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow and rain showers out for western WY this early evening before conditions dry up in the late-night hours. The rest of the region will be with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will continue to be breezy tonight between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph until winds calm down during the overnight hours. Low temperatures go down to the 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies are in the picture all day long for Friday with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures stay in the 60's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions will be with us for the entire weekend. We only see some 10 to 20% chances at getting some stray rain showers at the beginning of next week, but overall, we will look to stay dry up until Thursday and Friday of next week when scattered rain showers hit the region. Winds will continue to be mostly calm for the long-term forecast. High temperatures increase into the weekend up into the 70's. By Sunday and Monday, we could see a few areas of the Magic Valley and lower Snake River Plain hit just above 80 degrees. High's stay put in the 70's for most of next week too.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY for Franklin County.



FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.



WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Beaverhead-Lemhi Highlands, and the Lost River Valley.