Mostly sunny and warm with a stray rain shower for Monday

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for today across the region. We will look for one or two stray rain showers possible mainly in the high country and mountains in the afternoon and evening hours, but overall, the region will stay dry. Winds will be slightly breezy today up to 10-15 mph. High temperatures are into the upper 70's and lower 80's.



TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies continue into Tuesday. A couple of stray rain showers are possible in the afternoon, but the majority of the region continues to be dry. Winds look to be slight breezes between 5-15 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease by a few degrees into the mid to upper 70's.



LONG TERM: Mostly dry conditions stay with us for one more day on Wednesday before we have scattered rain showers coming on Thursday. The scattered rain showers and possible thunderstorms look to be with us all the way into next weekend and even into the following work week. Winds will be slightly breezy for the end of the work week and next weekend. High temperatures slowly decrease into the lower 70's for Thursday before quickly dropping into the mid to upper 50's for Friday and Saturday where they will stay up into the beginning of the following Monday.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin County and Bear Lake County.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey and Big Wood River at Hailey.



FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.