Rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday

TONIGHT: We will see rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the region tonight and into the overnight hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected during Sunday especially in our mountains and highlands. We should only see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the valleys in the afternoon after the rain showers will be scattered across the valleys for Sunday morning. Winds will be slight breezes between 10-20 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease into the low to mid 50's.



LONG TERM: We will have less rain showers and thunderstorms across the region for the work week with only a stray few showers for Monday in particular. Overall though, rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the region all the way into Thursday and possibly even for Friday. Dry conditions follow into the next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy for most of the work week. High temperatures raise into the lower 60's for Monday and the first half of the work week. High's then increase on Friday and into next weekend back into the 70's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT SATURDAY for Caribou County.



FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Oneida, Bannock, and Franklin Counties.



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Bear River at Border, Marsh Creek near McCammon, Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey, Portneuf River at Topaz and Pocatello



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING for Big Wood River at Hailey



FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY for Bear Lake and Franklin Counties.



FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON for Portions of central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.