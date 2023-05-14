A few rain showers and thunderstorms ahead for Monday

TONIGHT: Isolated groups of rain showers and thunderstorms will pass over the region in the evening hours before drying things for the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's.



TOMORROW: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for Monday especially in the afternoon hours after a mostly sunny morning. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except underneath the storms which could have wind gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures increase by a degree or two into the mid 70's.



LONG TERM: A few more rain showers and thunderstorms come each day all the way into Thursday. Friday and Saturday look to give us maybe a stray shower or two, but it will be overall dry. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms return on next Sunday and the following Monday. Winds will be fairly light for most of the week between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will get up to upper 70's for Tuesday where they will stay throughout the week. Some areas could reach the lower 80's by next weekend too.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry, Bear River at Border, Marsh Creek near McCammon, and Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz.



FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Bannock, Franklin, and Oneida counties.



FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Bannock, Franklin, Bear Lake, Oneida and Power counties.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Big Wood River at Hailey.