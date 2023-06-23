Less storms for the weekend

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be with us into the night time hours before drying out for the overnight. Winds will be light overall, but could be very gusty underneath these storms. Low temperatures will get down into the 40's.



TOMORROW: Stray rain showers are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain during the afternoon for Saturday, but overall, we will look out for dry, sunshine for most of us. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase into the 70's.



LONG TERM: Stray rain showers continue into Sunday and the work week too. 20% chances of rain for mostly everyone all the way into the beginning of the week which does mean most of us will be looking at dry, partly cloudy skies up into Wednesday. Starting Thursday, we completely dry out and that carries over into the following weekend. Winds will stay light during the long-term period. High temperatures increase into the mid 70's to lower 80's for Sunday where they will stay throughout most of the week. We will look for another warming trend at the end of the week too with high's possibly reaching the upper 80's and even lower 90's next weekend.