Scattered thunderstorms for central ID with a few showers for the rest of the region heading into the work week

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will continue across central ID tonight with a few rain showers and thunderstorms possible for eastern ID.  Winds will look to be light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures get down into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

TOMORROW: Scattered thunderstorms continue across central ID on Monday afternoon with a couple of rain showers and thunderstorms possible for the rest of the region.  Overall, east ID and western WY have about a 20% chance of rain.  Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph.  High temperatures get back into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

LONG TERM: More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be with everyone for Tuesday.  Wednesday and Thursday give us scattered rounds of showers and storms across the mountains with only a few of those showers reaching the valleys.  We will look to dry up more heading into Friday, next weekend, and into the 4th of July with only a few stray mountain showers on those days.  Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph for Tuesday before being mainly light for the long-term period.  High temperatures will decrease into the low to upper 70's for Tuesday where they will stay up into Thursday.  High's then increase a lot starting on Friday and we could see high's into the upper 80's and even lower 90's by Sunday.

