Few Thunderstorms for Thursday

TODAY: A few rain showers in the morning will lead to a few thunderstorms in the afternoon for Thursday. Most of these showers will look to target the highlands east of the Snake River Plain and western WY although most of the region still holds about a 20-30% chance of rain. For central ID though, fire weather is increased again today with dry humidity levels and gusty winds. The good news though is that most of this smoke is expected to move into Montana away from the rest of the region. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. High temperatures get into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



TOMORROW: Sunny skies will be with most of the region throughout the day on Friday. The only slim 10% chances for rain will be along the Continental Divide. Winds will continue to be breezy between 10-20 mph with more wind gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures slightly increase by a degree or two into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue throughout the weekend. Starting next week though, we are looking for a good surge of rain showers returning to the return especially on Tuesday after only a slim chance of rain for Monday. Isolated and scattered rounds of rain showers carry on throughout most of next work week at least up into Thursday. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy for most of the long term between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get increase into the weekend with high's reaching the low to mid 90's. High's then decrease a lot on Tuesday down into the low to mid 80's where they will stay for most of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Fire Weather Zone 427 Below 6000 FT Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.