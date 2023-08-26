Isolated thunderstorms continue into Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms continue to roam the region all the way into the late night and overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except for wind gusts under storms that can reach up to 50 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50's and low 60's.



TOMORROW: A couple of storms roll through Sunday afternoon after a mostly dry morning. Most of the storms look to target the highlands and mountains, but there still is a 30% chance of seeing valley storms. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the low to upper 80's.



LONG TERM: A stray few storms will continue across western WY on Monday before we completely dry up for Tuesday. Besides a little rain chance coming next weekend, we will look for completely dry conditions during the work week. Winds will be light up for Monday before having some breezy conditions through the region between 15-25 mph for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures stay in the 80's into Tuesday before dropping for one day into the 70's for Wednesday. High's then slightly recover into the upper 70's to mid 80's for the second half of the work week and next weekend.