Low pressure equals lousy weather

Chilly 50's with rain and wind and low clouds. Low will ease north and east at best and we'll be under the influence of it into Tuesday for the eastern part of Idaho and longer for western Wyoming. Rain and showers will swing around with the back spin of the low and that will put some showers into central Idaho later and into Tuesday. Watch the VIPIR cast in the video to see where this is headed. Low tonight will be influenced by the insulation we have with clouds and moisture, so the temps don't swing much. 40's tonight and remaining in the 50's tomorrow. The irony is, we're normally at 67 degrees in early October, and by this weekend, sunny and 70+. Wild Idaho Wyoming weather. We'd love to see your story, please share with us: jeff.roper@localnews8.com