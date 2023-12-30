Skip to Content
Dry, partly cloudy skies to end the year

KIFI - Evan Thomason
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:03 PM

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are in store tonight across the entire region with mostly dry conditions.  Fog is possible for the overnight hours specifically in the Upper Snake River Plain.  Winds will be light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures go into the teens and lower 20's.

TOMORROW: We should see partly cloudy skies with no chances for any snow on Sunday.  Winds will be light between 5-10 mph.  High temperatures get into the 30's.

LONG TERM: As we go into the new year on Monday, partly cloudy skies stay with us.  Dry conditions are with us overall all the way until Friday.  We are looking at Friday afternoon into next Saturday being our chance for seeing scattered snow showers across the region.  Winds will be light for the entire week.  High temperatures slightly decrease into the upper 20's and lower 30's by the second half of the week and also into the following weekend too.

