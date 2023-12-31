Skip to Content
Sunshine to kick off 2024

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be with us all night long with no chances for any rain or snow.  Winds should be light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures get down to the teens and lower 20's.

TOMORROW: We start off 2024 with sunshine and completely dry conditions for Monday.  Winds should be light between 5-10 mph.  High temperatures slightly decrease into the low to mid 30's.

LONG TERM: Sunshine is expected throughout most of the week with no chances of rain or snow until Friday at the earliest.  We should see a good push of scattered snow showers next weekend on Saturday and Sunday.  Winds should remain light until next weekend.  High temperatures slightly decrease by a few degrees into the upper 20's and lower 30's by Friday and next weekend.

