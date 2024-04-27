Less storms out for Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers continue across the Upper Snake River Plain and for western WY in the early evening hours. As the night goes along, showers become a lot more isolated and stray out towards western WY. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's.

TOMORROW: We are only expecting a few groups of isolated rain and even fewer snow showers out for the extreme Upper Snake River Plain and for western WY. The rest of the region will look to have dry, mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures get into the 50's.

LONG TERM: Scattered mountain mixed showers are likely for Monday with stray rain showers getting into the valleys. We will have a few mountain showers for Tuesday and Thursday with a quick wave of scattered rain showers in for Wednesday everywhere. Conditions then look to fully dry up for Friday and Saturday before another wave of scattered rain showers hit that following Sunday. Winds will be very breezy throughout the region for Monday and Tuesday. Winds on these days are expected to be sustained between 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. High temperatures stay very cool throughout most of the week with high's even dipping into the mid 40's to low 50's for Tuesday and Wednesday. High's then look to slowly rebound at the end of next week back into the 60's for Friday and Saturday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz.