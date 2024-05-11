Warm and sunny for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be with us tonight with no chances for any rain and snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 40's and upper 30's.

TOMORROW: Sunshine and blue skies are expected throughout Sunday. There is a slim 10% chance of rain showers only across SE Idaho, but besides that, dry conditions are ahead for the day. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures reach the low to upper 70's.

LONG TERM: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms come into the region for Monday and last all the way until Wednesday before completely dry conditions take over for the second half of the week. There is a slim chance for rain then expected to return next weekend. Winds will be a little breezier between 10-25 mph for Monday thru Wednesday before calming down. High temperatures stay in the 70's for Monday before falling a little bit into the 60's and low 70's for Tuesday and Wednesday. High's then sightly increase back into the low to mid 70's for the second half of the week and into the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz and for Blackfoot River near Shelley.