Very windy with a couple of mixed showers for Monday

TONIGHT: We will have a stray, few mixed showers possible for the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY, but overall, most of the region will be dry for Sunday night. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's.

TOMORROW: Scattered mountain mixed rain and snow showers will be spread out across central ID and western WY. A few isolated rain showers will roll through the valleys too. Winds will be very breezy between 20-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. High temperatures get into the 50's.

LONG TERM: A couple mountain snow showers continue each day for Tuesday and for most of the work week. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the valleys each day too from Tuesday thru Friday, but overall, most of the valleys remain dry. Conditions look to fully dry out just in time for next weekend. Winds will be very breezy again for Tuesday with slightly less windy conditions for the rest of the week. High temperatures slightly drop into the mid 40's to mid 50's for the middle of the week before starting to increase for the second half of the work week. High's should reach the 60's in time for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT MONDAY for Lemhi County.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT for Magic Valley and Snake River Plain.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz.