Scattered thunderstorms and breezy

today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:00 PM

A disturbance from the northwest is ushering in the threat for thunderstorms and gusty winds. For Monday night and early Tuesday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 40’s, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon Tuesday. Partly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain. West, northwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms with winds at 10-15mph.

Thursday, sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

