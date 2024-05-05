Snowy with a few rain showers for Monday

TONIGHT: Mixed showers come across the region tonight especially late at night and heading into the overnight hours. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low to mid 30's.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain and snow showers hit the region throughout the day Monday especially in the morning hours. Storms look to be a little more isolated out in the mountains for the afternoon. Snow showers are likely for the valleys too in the morning. Winds will be breezy between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. High temperatures only reach the upper 40's and low 50's.

LONG TERM: More scattered mountain snow showers come on thru for the middle of the week from Tuesday until Thursday. Conditions should then fully dry up by Friday and next weekend. Snowfall accumulation looks to be anywhere between 2-8 inches for the mountains and up to 2 inches possible for the valleys. Winds will be breezy again for Tuesday before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures look to stay in the upper 40's and lower 50's all the way into Wednesday before finally starting to increase the second half of the week. By next Sunday, high's are expected to reach the 70's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Bear River Range.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MDT TUESDAY for Teton mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY for Southern highlands.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island Park. Including the cities of Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY for Yellowstone National Park.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY for Lemhi County.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz and for Blackfoot River near Shelley