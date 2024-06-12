Skip to Content
Warmer temps for Thursday and Friday, with more wind Friday

For Wednesday night, breezy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph. An overnight low in the lower 50’s. Lower wind speeds for Thursday morning.

Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 mph.

Increasing winds for Friday with sunny skies. Southwest winds around 15-25mph for the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Mostly sunny and windy for Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Windy and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s for Sunday.

