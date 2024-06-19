Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming up as we start Summer 

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:30 PM

High pressure is slowly working in from the west with a warming trend and a slight chance of thunderstorms.   

Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Winds around 10 mph.  

Mostly sunny for Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.  

Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 85. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. 

Sunny and hot this weekend. High temperatures in the lower 90’s.  

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content