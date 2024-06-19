Warming up as we start Summer 

High pressure is slowly working in from the west with a warming trend and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Winds around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 85. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunny and hot this weekend. High temperatures in the lower 90’s.