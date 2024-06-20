Skip to Content
Local Forecast

First day of summer gets warmer

By
Updated
today at 8:25 AM
Published 6:19 AM

Highs today climb into the 80's and N 5-10 mph winds makes for a nice arrival of summer at 2:50pm. Warming trend takes us into the 90's for the weekend and there may be a slight chance of a quick mountain shower, but no real threat of unsettled weather, just heat.

Average temperatures for this time of year are close to 80, so we head above average for the remainder of the forecast period. use your sunglasses and protect from sunburn, and make sure you hydrate all day and take care of your pets.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content