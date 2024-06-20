First day of summer gets warmer

Highs today climb into the 80's and N 5-10 mph winds makes for a nice arrival of summer at 2:50pm. Warming trend takes us into the 90's for the weekend and there may be a slight chance of a quick mountain shower, but no real threat of unsettled weather, just heat.

Average temperatures for this time of year are close to 80, so we head above average for the remainder of the forecast period. use your sunglasses and protect from sunburn, and make sure you hydrate all day and take care of your pets.