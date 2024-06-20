Warming trend for Friday and this weekend; isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds

With an area of low pressure in the northwest, warmer air is being pushed towards our region from the south. We’ll also see a few thunderstorms with gusty afternoon winds.

Overnight lows around 50°, northeast winds around 5 mph.

Partly cloudy for Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunny and hot for Saturday with a high around 90°, with a high near 90. South winds around 10 mph. A low risk of mountain thunderstorms.

Sunny, hot and breezy for Sunday afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain.