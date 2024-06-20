Skip to Content
Warming trend for Friday and this weekend; isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds

today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:32 PM

With an area of low pressure in the northwest, warmer air is being pushed towards our region from the south. We’ll also see a few thunderstorms with gusty afternoon winds.

Overnight lows around 50°, northeast winds around 5 mph.

Partly cloudy for Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Afternoon winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunny and hot for Saturday with a high around 90°, with a high near 90. South winds around 10 mph. A low risk of mountain thunderstorms.

Sunny, hot and breezy for Sunday afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

