Isolated thunderstorms and a Hot weekend

Overnight lows around the lower 50’s with southwest winds around 10-15 mph. Isolated thunderstorms for Friday evening.

Hot and sunny for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 90’s. Southwest winds at 10-15mph.

Breezy and hot for Sunday with highs in the mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain, Winds from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Monday with highs in the upper 80’s. More wind with speeds at 10-20 mph.

For the rest of next week, we’ll see hot temperatures close to 90° with isolated thunderstorms.