Continued hot with winds

Tuesday - slightly warmer 92 with wind 25+mph with high pressure still covering us.

We've got a stretch of warm and dry days, while the rest of the country is close to 100. There will be some fringe chances of showers/storms along UT/ID state line with the SW flow we'll be receiving. This ahead of a cold front, opening us up for cooler temperatures for Wednesday and significantly cooler, and about average for mid-June, upper 70's, for Thursday. Again, limited chances of rain. Check on kids and elderly and pets, and hydrate. Find shade and be heat aware.

Cool your home down by opening doors in the cooler part of the day and get some fresh air in.