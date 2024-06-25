Windy with scattered thunderstorms

Mostly clear overnight with a low around 60°. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high temperature in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

For Wednesday night, we’ll continue to see a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Windy and Sunday for Thursday. A low risk of thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 80’s for the Snake River Plain. A south wind around 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.