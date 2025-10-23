Nice fall Friday with stormy weather starting late Saturday

For Thursday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies, with a low around 32°. South southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

High pressure will dominate the region through Friday, bringing calm and pleasant conditions. Temperatures for Friday afternoon warm slightly above normal. Expect sunny skies and light winds shifting to the southwest by the afternoon, with highs near 60° and winds around 5 mph.

A significant change arrives Saturday afternoon as a storm system moves into eastern Idaho. Snow levels will initially be above 7,500 feet but will drop rapidly behind the cold front Saturday night. By then, snow could reach valley floors in the central mountains and settle between 5,500 and 6,500 feet across the Snake Plain and southern/eastern highlands. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a dusting to about 2 inches in higher elevations.

Saturday will start off partly sunny with highs near 60°. Winds will be from the southeast, shifting to the southwest later in the day, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening, with lows around 35°. For later in the day stronger winds gusting up to 30 mph are expected. Rain and snow showers will continue into Sunday morning, tapering off by afternoon. Sunday’s high will be near 45°, with minimal snow accumulation expected in the Plain.

The unsettled pattern continues early next week. Sunday night and Monday will bring chances for rain and snow showers, especially during the overnight and morning hours. Monday’s high will be around 45°, cooling to near 30° overnight. While precipitation chances decrease slightly, lingering showers may still impact the region through Monday night.