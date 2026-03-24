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Record high temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday as winds pick up

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Published 4:28 AM

Some record-high temperatures could occur this afternoon and tomorrow as we welcome a warm start to springtime in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Winds will pick up throughout the afternoon, with an advisory in effect surrounding the Gallatin National Forest in Montana.

High clouds will drift through the region and push North as we jump into Tuesday afternoon. No weather hazards or impacts are expected. Winds in the Upper Snake Plain could bring a small amount of blowing dust today, but not nearly what we saw two weekends ago. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 70s this afternoon, breaking records and creating seasonal serotonin (for those who prefer warmer seasons).

A similar pattern will carry over into Wednesday morning and afternoon. Expect winds, especially North of the Snake River Plain, to increase with gusts hitting around the 35 mph mark. Little to no amount of precipitation is expected. High temperatures will sit in the 70s once again around the region, making it feel like a warm fast-forward through the spring.

Thursday is when a minor cold front will advance into our region, dropping temperatures to be with highs in the upper 50s. Chances of precipitation are limited mainly to the Island Park region. Winds will shift mainly into the Magic Valley at this time, as our region's wind speeds will fall back down into the teens and 20s. Dry cold front finishes out the week ahead.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

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