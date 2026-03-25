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Local Forecast

Wind advisory through 9pm ahead of much cooler air for tomorrow

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Published 3:22 PM

Patchy blowing dust and breezy tonight. Ag areas and plowing stirring up the particles in the air and with more wind with visibility - a problem along northern interstate sections and US 20. Our usual highs this time of year should be around 51, and we will see a definite dive in temps for Thursday. Overnight remains milder with lows in the 40's tonight, however, colder air tomorrow means we are sub-freezing with temperatures for Friday morning.  

Wind advisory for the arco/mud lake dessert and areas of the upper snake river plain remains in play through 9pm. you can expect winds from 25-35 mph and possible gusts to 50+mph.  this possibility begins at 9am and will last into the evening hours.

No burning during the higher winds is the best advice and protect your face with dust blowing around, so sunglasses help...and it will also be brighter tomorrow.  

A stout cold front will shut this warmer weather down into Thursday and Thursday night and Friday.  Highs will drop into the 50s and overnights Thursday night will be in the 20s and 30s, and then we jump back into a warming trend.   Friday we're back into the 60s and should see 70s into the weekend.  Any chances of showers are limited to the mountains north of us and possibly to the east, March should end on a dry note. I am tracking some chilly moisture into the beginning of April, rain/snow isn't out of the question, but watching closely, as warmer air continues to stick around.  the wind will be the big story for a couple of days, ahead of the cold front.  Again expect freezing temperatures to start Friday .

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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