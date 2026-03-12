Skip to Content
More winds for Friday with high winds returning for Saturday

Patchy blowing dust for Friday night, under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain and snow showers are possible in our local mountains. Low temperatures in the Snake River Plain will drop to around 40°. Southwest winds will be around 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Winds will settle slightly for Friday, but ramp back up to higher wind speeds moving into Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Friday with high temperatures near 60°. Winds throughout the day, will be from the southwest around 25-35 mph, with gusts around 45 mph.

There is a chance of rain and mountain snow for Saturday. Patchy blowing dust between noon and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Gusty winds from the southwest around 25 to 30 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Colder for Sunday with the winds relaxing to lighter speeds through the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 40’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

