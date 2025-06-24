Max Gershon is a weekday reporter and a weekend anchor for Local News 8. He grew up in Kansas City and fell in love with broadcasting at a young age. Max played baseball for 4 years at Blue Valley North High School, and graduated from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University in 2024.

Max started his broadcasting career as the play-by-play announcer for the Greeneville Flyboys in Tennessee. He then moved back home to Kansas, where he worked as a sports talk show host and play-by-play announcer for Northwestern Kansas Radio located in Colby, Kansas.

In his free time, Max loves to play golf as well as watch his favorite sports teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas Jayhawks. Max is excited to anchor and report for Local News 8 as well as cover some local sports during football season!