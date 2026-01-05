David Pace may be a familiar name to many in Eastern Idaho. Before joining Local News 8, David worked as a writer and editor for East Idaho News, was a senior reporter for the Idaho Falls Post Register newspaper, and reported for the Upper Valley Standard Journal in Rexburg. He most recently served as Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo.

David has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a first-place honor from the Idaho Press Club. He was also a "Distinguished Under 40" recipient from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Joining Local News 8 is a full-circle moment, as he started his career as an editor for our sister station KIDK in 2008. David grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

He served a full-time mission in Rome, Italy, and later interned with the Public Affairs Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He later earned the Army Achievement Medal while serving as an Arabic cryptologic linguist for the Utah National Guard.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in 2017 with a B.A. in Communications, Public Relations emphasis, and a double minor in Middle East Studies and Business Management. David also studied at Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

Viewers can look for David's reports Monday through Friday.