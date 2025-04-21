Phillip Willis is a nightside Multimedia Journalist for Local News 8. He spent his youth bouncing around the states as a military brat. Phillip studied at Brigham Young University - Idaho, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an Emphasis in Journalism.

He likes to read and write, enjoys a hearty meal of cheese quesadillas, and programs computers in the time he has to spare. Willis moved to the place he now calls home, Idaho Falls, in early 2023. He holds himself to high standards of truth and excellence in everything he does, and strives to serve his local community.