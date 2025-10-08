Danielle Mullenix is Local News 8's morning and noon Multimedia Journalist. Danielle showcases her versatility across musical theatre, film, television, and the music recording industry. A recent graduate of the University of Alabama, she grew up in the Mobile Bay area, where she fondly likes to joke about being part mermaid, due to her proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

Danielle believes her purpose is to be a storyteller, and she loves to explore this passion through various forms of media. She integrates her theatre studies with news media training to narrate and share stories within her community. Her contributions to the University of Alabama arts community earned her the Sophomore of the Year Award from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2023, among other honors.

In addition to her role as a reporter for KIFI, Danielle actively participates in numerous theatrical projects. Recently, she gained national recognition as a finalist in the 8th Annual NextGen Vocal Competition at Lincoln Center in New York City, hosted by the American Pops Orchestra. She also produced and created her first cabaret show, "Rhythm & Blooms: A Theatrical Jazz Cabaret," with sponsorship from the ALLURE Grant Program at the University of Alabama. You might recognize her from her time at The Playmill Theatre in West Yellowstone, where she most recently performed as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and played the cello in "Bright Star."

In March 2019, she was featured in ACCESS magazine in an article titled "GIRLS WHO WILL CHANGE THE WORLD," which recognized her as an influential presence in her community. Outside of performing, Danielle is an avid reader, fitness enthusiast, and cinema lover. She is excited to share the latest news with the community and looks forward to greeting you in the morning!