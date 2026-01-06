Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Par Kermani initially pursued a career in sales and marketing. In 2020, he made the decision to return to school to find a more fulfilling profession. This search led him to discover a passion for journalism, and he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Weber State University in 2023. During his time at Weber State, Par reported for the student newspaper The Signpost, and interned as a social media manager for the school's College Of Science. He won a Society of Professional Journalists' award in 2024 for an investigative story he wrote for The Signpost.

In 2025, Par worked as an intern for KSL.com. He made his television debut on the Noon Show for KSL TV 5 discussing an article he wrote on Utah’s new A.I. legislation regulations.

Par comes from a large Persian family. The name Par is short for “Parham” (Pah-r-HAHM), the Persian form of the name Abraham, which means “Servant of God” in Farsi. In 2020, Par's spouse of eight years was diagnosed with cancer. Par now dedicates much of his free time to caretaking and assisting his spouse with cancer-related complications.

In his free time, he loves the outdoors, and has a passion for Bonsai and learning how to bonsai trees and care for them.