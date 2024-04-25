Sweetwater Taxidermy brings Local News 8 at Noon a gift
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bryan Jensen from Sweetwater Taxidermy joins Local News 8 at Noon to explain what taxidermy is like.
He also brings Jeff Roper a gift live on the air.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bryan Jensen from Sweetwater Taxidermy joins Local News 8 at Noon to explain what taxidermy is like.
He also brings Jeff Roper a gift live on the air.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.