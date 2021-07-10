Hazy Skies for the rest of the Weekend at least

Alerts

Smoky conditions have made their way into Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming today. In fact, Western WY is currently under a air quality alert until tomorrow at 1pm. This smoke is mostly coming from fires that aren't even in our local area. Most of the fires are currently blazing up in northern Idaho and over west in Oregon. Since we have had winds blowing from the west/northwest, the wind has been picking up the smoke from those fires and has essentially carried it over to this region. Unfortunately, our future conditions aren't favoring for the process to stop soon. Our winds will actually look to speed up and still come from the west during the day tomorrow as well as through the start of the work week. A fire weather watch is in effect for Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF until 9pm tomorrow. I would not be surprised to see this be extended into the week or turn into a red flag warning since dry conditions are favorable to continue also throughout the week. Besides a very slim chance of a light rain shower tomorrow, we shouldn't see any incoming moisture to help out the drought or this dire fire situation during the few days.