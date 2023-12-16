The movies and more to look forward to in 2024

Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Well, didn’t this year go by fast!

When is comes to pop culture news, 2023 has been a lot.

From the shocking loss of stars like Matthew Perry, Lisa Marie Presley and Adam Rich (all weirdly at the age of 54) to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship revelations and the romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the past 12 months have been chock full of heartbreak as well as inspiration.

The end of any year marks the turning of the page to the period ahead. What might 2024 have in store for us, culture and entertainment-wise? Let’s get into it.

Something to sip on…

There are more than a few films scheduled for next year that I am excited for.

“Deadpool 3” is slated to hit theaters in July and I have four words for you: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (okay, that was five, but you get me). Seriously, who could make for a more fun superhero matchup than those two?

But before that, the adaptation of the stage musical version of “Mean Girls” is scheduled to happen in January. So fetch, right?

I got excited enough when members of the original cast of the 2004 film reunited for a Black Friday ad, so you know I will be firmly in my seat to see what creator Tina Fey has come up with for this new one.

Also in theaters, Disney and Pixar are bringing “Soul” “Luca” and “Turning Red” to the big screen for the first time after those animated films initially released as direct-to-streaming movies during the pandemic.

And there are so many other films to anticipate, including the steamy-looking tennis romance “Challengers” starring Zendaya, the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black,” and sequels to “Inside Out,” “Bad Boys,” “Dune,” “Beetlejuice” and “Joker.”

I’m also going to insert here that I know some of you all are really, really hoping for a 2024 Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce engagement. I say let them enjoy dating before we demand a Vogue magazine cover of Swift in a bridal gown, please.

One thing to talk about…

Speaking of engagements, congratulations are in order for actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who this week shared on “The View” that she and actor Anthony Davis are engaged.

I love their love story. They started out in their 20s as acting classmates at church and as friends. As someone who married my best friend after church also brought us together, that resonates with me.

The “Community” star revealed that they reconnected two years ago after her mom passed away, and he proposed via a scratch-off lottery ticket he had made to read, “Will you marry me?”

“I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man,” Brown joked.

I’ve interviewed the delightful actress before and she could not have been kinder or more down to earth.

I wish the happy couple all the best.

You should listen to…

Shannen Doherty is owning her narrative.

From addressing the tensions on the “Charmed” set to talking about living with cancer that has spread, her podcast “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” is allowing her to have her say.

Doherty is yet another female celebrity who years ago was unfairly characterized as “difficult.” It’s good to hear her side of the story.

Plus who doesn’t love a good celebrity podcast?

Can’t wait to watch…

I can’t wrap up the year without recognizing one of the biggest films of 2023 that’s coming to streaming.

“Barbie” was gangbusters at the box office and from the soundtrack to the movie’s multiple Golden Globe nominations, kudos to everyone involved.

Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) knocked it out of the box in terms of marketing and now you can enjoy all the pretty in pink moments from the comfort of your own home.

“Barbie” starts streaming Friday on Max.

