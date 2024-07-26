Skip to Content
Thunder Fire growing: Residents near Williams Lake urged to prepare for evacuation

today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:53 AM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - People in Lemhi County are being asked to prepare for evacuations.

The Lemhi County Emergency Management said those who are in the Williams Lake area are in "Set" status.  Set status mean people should prepare for a potential evacuation.  

The Salmon-Challis National Forest officials said the Thunder Fire started Wednesday by Williams Creek.

Lemhi County Emergency Management says the fire has burned about 2,200 acres.

They said the fire is approximately 2 miles northwest of Williams Lake and 11 miles southwest of Salmon.

They said the fire has started to head towards Henry Creek.

The Williams Creek Campground is closed.

Curtis Jackson

