SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A 3-year-old Salmon boy loves garbage day. That's when he gets to see his best friend, Brandon.

Brandon works for Lemhi Sanitation, and Greyson eagerly waits for the garbage truck to pass by every week.

This week, Brandon had more than a wave and hug for Greyson. He gave him his own toy Garbage truck

You can watch the exchange in the video above. Thanks to Elizabeth Armstrong for sharing the video.