Woman injured in 2-vehicle collision in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sunnyside and Eagle Road injuring one man on Friday.

Deputies said the cars collided in the intersection, sending one car north on Eagle Road, hitting the Idaho Falls Pediatrics building before overturning.

The woman in the car was taken to the hospital. No one was injured in the other vehicle.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the intersection as they investigate the accident.

The closure could last until around 7 p.m. Friday night.

(Updated: Deputies corrected saying a woman was injured, not a man.)