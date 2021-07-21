New photograph of Prince George released ahead of his 8th birthday

CNN-Other

By David Wilkinson, CNN

My oh my, how time flies. Britain’s Prince George is turning 8 on Thursday and to mark the occasion, his parents are releasing a new photograph of their eldest.

Keeping with tradition, the photo was snapped by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who has a passion for photography.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The photo shows a smiling George posing in a navy blue and orange striped shirt outside with a field of wildflowers behind him.

Kensington Palace said Kate took the photograph earlier in July in Norfolk, the family’s residence outside London.

The Cambridges have been sharing family snaps of George each year on his birthday, a practice they have extended to their other children, 6-year-old Charlotte and 3-year-old Louis.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, 2013, at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. He made his first public appearance just a day later when his parents proudly presented him to the world’s news media on the steps of the hospital.

He is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.

