Fire kills at least 27 in Peruvian gold mine

By Duarte Mendonca

A fire in a small gold mine in southern Peru has killed at least 27 people, the local government said on Sunday.

“We express our solidarity with the families of the miners who died after a fire in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in the Arequipa region,” the Peruvian Council of Ministers tweeted in Spanish on Sunday.

“We express our condolences to the relatives and the people of Arequipa for the death of the 27 miners, an event that occurred in the Yanaquihua sector, Condesuyos province in Arequipa,” said a Spanish language statement posted on Twitter by the country’s Presidency.

The statement said emergency services have been “working since the beginning of this tragedy to rescue and transfer the bodies.”

“As a Government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain,” it added.

