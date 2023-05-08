Canada declares Chinese diplomat ‘persona non grata’ following allegations of foreign influence operation

By Paula Newton and Caitlin Hu, CNN

Canada decided to expel a Chinese diplomat on Monday, following an uproar in the country over allegations of political meddling, which Beijing has fiercely denied.

“Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei,” read a statement by Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.”

The news follows weeks of uproar in Canada sparked by revelations, first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper, that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service found an accredited Chinese diplomat in the country had targeted opposition lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in China following his criticisms of Beijing’s treatment of its Uyghur minorities.

The intelligence service also said that Beijing had tried to sway the outcome of Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

Chong has repeatedly called for Zhao’s expulsion since the Globe report emerged.

Beijing has denied accusations of political interference in Canada. A statement from the Chinese Embassy in Canada on Monday condemned the diplomat’s expulsion and warned of “consequences.”

“This seriously violates international law and the basic norms of international relations, seriously violates relevant bilateral agreements between China and Canada, and deliberately undermines China-Canada relations,” the Chinese Embassy in Canada said in a statement.

“China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it and has lodged a solemn representation with Canada. China will resolutely take countermeasures, and Canada will bear all the consequences arising therefrom.”

The statement added that “China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries. The so-called “China’s interference in Canada’s internal affairs” is groundless.”

The allegations have become a growing political problem for the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has said that intelligence services failed to brief him on Chong’s alleged targeting.

Chong himself has focused much of his criticism on Trudeau’s government, which he says was too slow to act.

Last week, Joly previewed the possibility of retaliatory action against China, but warned that Canada needed to carefully weigh how China might react.

Reporting contributed by Shawn Deng in Toronto.