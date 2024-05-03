Idaho Falls man arrested for obscene visual representation of sexual abuse of children

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators arrested a 52-year-old Idaho Falls man for obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children on Wednesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Rupert Police Department/K9, United States Marshal Service, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho assisted the Idaho ICAC Task Force with arresting Lloyd Perry.

“This case involves thousands of AI-generated images of child sexual abuse,” Attorney General Labrador said. “Idaho’s recent law criminalizing AI images of child sexual abuse doesn’t go into effect until July 1st, but this case spotlights the critical problem the law now addresses. I’m grateful for the hard work of our ICAC Unit and to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, whose team will be prosecuting this case federally.”

“Our office’s partnership with the ICAC Task Force of the Attorney General’s Office has a proven track-record of protecting Idaho’s children,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said. “As this investigation shows, we are fully committed to continuing our shared mission of identifying and prosecuting offenders who create, possess, or share child pornography. AI and other emerging technologies will never deter us.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.