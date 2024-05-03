No injuries reported after Iona structure fire

IONA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Iona early Friday morning.

Around 12:19 a.m., the renters of the home on the 2000 block of Olsen Street woke up, smelled smoke and heard popping near an outlet. Everyone evacuated the home and called 911.

IFFD arrived and discovered heat and a working fire inside the wall and the ceiling. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. This included the 18 personnel who were at the scene.

The fire is believed to have originated at the outlet in the room. The estimated cost of damages to the home is around $50,000.

There were no injuries to both residents or firefighters.

“The residents are super fortunate to have woken up and discovered the fire before it spread any further,” IFFD Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher said. “We encourage everyone to have smoke detectors installed and check their functionality at least once a month.”

