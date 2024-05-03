Wintry start ahead of partly sunshine later

Last of the rain/snow showers dart to the south and east of us for the highlands and mountains. Winds shift to SW 10-15 and more sunshine into the day with highs at 56. A big warm up for tomorrow with high pressure thankfully scooting this taste of winter outta here. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60's to low 70's before we slam another unsettled system through the region later Saturday and into Sunday.

Tomorrow is going to be alot different and snow returns late Sunday into Monday morning, possibly. Temps back to the 50's.