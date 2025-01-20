Trump to sign actions to pull US out of Paris climate agreement, promote fossil fuels and mineral mining

By Ella Nilsen and Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will sign executive actions Monday that cement his intention to double down on fossil fuels and reverse America’s progress on climate change and clean energy, including his pledge to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

Trump’s day-one actions come as climate change-fueled fires ravage Southern California, following the globe’s hottest year on record during which two major hurricanes – Helene and Milton – devastated the Southeast.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said he will declare a “national energy emergency,” though United States is producing more oil now than any other country at any other time. He intends to streamline permitting and review regulations that “impose undue burdens on energy production and use, including mining and processing of non-fuel minerals,” according to a list of priorities from Trump’s press office. He also intends to take action to end land and water leasing for wind energy.

Trump views energy prices as central to his mission to address widespread frustrations with the cost of living. He has argued that slashing red tape will help drive down energy prices and fight overall inflation.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices,” Trump said during his inaugural address. “That’s why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill.”

Earlier this month, scientists declared the planet for the first time breached 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming last year — a significant benchmark that experts researching Earth’s tipping points have warned humanity to avoid, and the goal world leaders aspired to when they signed the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Beyond 1.5 degrees, the human-caused climate crisis — fueled by heat-trapping fossil fuel pollution — starts to exceed the ability of humanity and the natural world to adapt.

The rollercoaster of US participation in international climate talks could itself be harmful, said David Wirth, a professor at Boston College Law School and public international law expert.

“The integrity of the United States’ commitment to this issue would be drawn into question, also (its) reliability as a treaty partner,” Wirth told CNN.

Gas prices and ‘drill baby drill’

Analysts are skeptical that Trump’s moves – if they survive inevitable legal challenges – will spike US oil production or cause gasoline prices to plunge below $2 per gallon as the president previously promised.

Although Trump is laser-focused on keeping gas prices low, the reality is even the White House has limited direct power.

“When I worked for President Bush, I looked very hard for the magic wand that lowered oil prices right away. It doesn’t exist,” said Bob McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group and a former Bush energy official. “A president can’t cut oil prices.”

The United States is already producing more oil than any country in world history. And unlike in OPEC nations, US oil production is set by the free market, not the government. Government policy plays a role in influencing supply decisions, but ultimately it’s up to the private sector to decide how much to drill.

So far, oil companies have signaled they’re in no rush to dramatically ramp up production. Many oil CEOs have learned the lessons of the recent past when excessive drilling caused a supply glut that crashed prices.

Just 14% of oil and gas executives plan to significantly increase capital spending this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey of 132 firms. In fact, more oil executives indicated they plan to scale back spending than increase it.

